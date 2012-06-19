FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Alliance Data to buy Bon-Ton's credit card portfolio
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 19, 2012 / 1:56 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 2-Alliance Data to buy Bon-Ton's credit card portfolio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Alliance Data Systems Corp said it would buy $475 million worth of private label credit card accounts from department store operator Bon-Ton Stores Inc .

Shares of Alliance Data rose 1 percent in early trading on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. Bon-Ton shares were up 5 percent on the Nasdaq.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, Alliance Data said in a statement.

Alliance Data, which provides private label credit card services to retailers, said the acquired portfolio carried only a modest level of delinquencies.

The company, which will also manage the retailer’s private label credit card program, said the deal would not add to its earnings in 2012.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.