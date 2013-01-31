FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Alliance Data profit rises 27 percent
January 31, 2013 / 12:25 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Alliance Data profit rises 27 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to show that the company’s net income rose 27 pct, not 21 pct)

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Alliance Data Systems Corp’s quarterly profit rose 27 percent, helped by higher sales in its private label credit card services business.

Net income rose to $84 million, or $1.27 per share, in the fourth quarter from $66 million, or $1.12 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.84 per share.

Revenue rose 15 percent to $972 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.80 per share on revenue of $943.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

