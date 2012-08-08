FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alliance Grain profit rises as demand seen returning
#Market News
August 8, 2012 / 8:30 PM / 5 years ago

Alliance Grain profit rises as demand seen returning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Alliance Grain Traders Inc, one of the world’s biggest traders of legume crops, reported a return to second-quarter profit on Wednesday, and said it saw signs of restored demand.

Net earnings for the quarter ended June 30 ros e to C$ 1.7 million ($1 .7 million) , or 8 Canadian cents a share, from a net loss of C$ 3. 9 m illion, or 20 C anadian cents, a year e arlier.

Revenue for the Regina, Saskatchewan-based company rose 19 percent to C$2 01.8 million.

Analysts had on average expected Alliance Grain to earn 9 Canadian cents a share on sales of C $190 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

