STOCKHOLM, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Alliance Oil : * Acquires gas company and expands operations in tomsk region * Says Alliance Oil Company has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the

shares in llc “sn-gazdobycha” for 128 musd * Says SN-Gazdobycha’s two gas licenses have 2P reserves of 112 million barrels of oil equivalent (mboe), 3P reserves of 259 mboe and high exploration potential