Sept 11 (Reuters) - Alliance Pharma PLC : * Half year sales up 4% to £22.8M (H1 2012: £22.0M) * Half year profit before tax up 29% to £6.8M (H1 2012: £5.3M) * Interim dividend up 10% to 0.303P per share (H1 2012: 0.275P) * Performance is not likely to be as strong in H2 as the toxicology product