Alliance Pharma expects Sanofi's ImmuCyst to be available in second half 2014
July 11, 2013 / 6:47 AM / 4 years ago

Alliance Pharma expects Sanofi's ImmuCyst to be available in second half 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Drug distributor Alliance Pharma said it now expects bladder cancer drug ImmuCyst, manufactured by Sanofi SA’s vaccines unit, to become available in the second half of 2014.

Alliance Pharma told Reuters last week that it expected to start selling the drug in the first half of 2014.

Production of ImmuCyst was suspended in mid-2012 after mould was found in Sanofi Pasteur’s 100-year-old manufacturing plant in Toronto, Canada.

Alliance Pharma, which acquires, markets and distributes pharmaceutical products, said that turnover in the six months ended June 30 rose 4 percent to 22.8 million pounds ($34.07 million).

