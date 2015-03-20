FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alliance Trust says Elliott's proposal "completely unacceptable"
#Financials
March 20, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Alliance Trust says Elliott's proposal "completely unacceptable"

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Alliance Trust Plc

* Board of Alliance Trust unanimously recommends that shareholders vote against elliott’s resolutions

* These resolutions propose that anthony brooke, peter chambers and rory macnamara be elected as directors of company.

* Received a requisition notice from elliott advisors (uk) ltd

* Board of alliance trust has decided to unanimously recommend that shareholders vote against all of resolutions,

* Board believes that proposed directors cannot be judged to be independent

* Concerned that elliott may seek to exert undue influence

* Board had already planned to initiate a search for a new truly independent non-executive director in summer

* Elliott’s interests are at odds with our other shareholders

* Elliott would pursue a short-term agenda aimed at facilitating an exit from its shareholding in company

* Trust’s total shareholder returns are top quartile since new equities leadership team was put in place almost six months ago

* Elliott’s proposed resolutions are completely unacceptable

* Board is unanimous in strongly recommending that shareholders vote against all of proposed resolutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nishant Kumar)

