BRIEF-Alliance Trust says Elliott's proposal "completely unacceptable"

March 20 (Reuters) - Alliance Trust Plc
* Board of Alliance Trust unanimously recommends that shareholders vote against elliott’s resolutions
* These resolutions propose that anthony brooke, peter chambers and rory macnamara be elected as directors of company.
* Received a requisition notice from elliott advisors (uk) ltd
* Board of alliance trust has decided to unanimously recommend that shareholders vote against all of resolutions,
* Board believes that proposed directors cannot be judged to be independent
* Concerned that elliott may seek to exert undue influence
* Board had already planned to initiate a search for a new truly independent non-executive director in summer
* Elliott’s interests are at odds with our other shareholders
* Elliott would pursue a short-term agenda aimed at facilitating an exit from its shareholding in company
* Trust’s total shareholder returns are top quartile since new equities leadership team was put in place almost six months ago
* Elliott’s proposed resolutions are completely unacceptable
* Board is unanimous in strongly recommending that shareholders vote against all of proposed resolutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nishant Kumar)