Alliant Energy profit beats estimates
August 3, 2012 / 11:11 AM / in 5 years

Alliant Energy profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Alliant Energy Corp reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on lower costs, and the power provider said it expects full-year profit to be at the top end of its forecast, boosted by warmer weather.

Alliant expects a profit of between $2.75 and $3.05 per share.

April-June net profit from continuing operations rose to $65.5 million, or 60 cents per share, from $50.3 million, or 45 cents per share a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 58 cents.

Operating expenses fell 9 percent to $581.5 million.

Operating revenue dropped 3 percent to $690.3 million.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 46 cents per share on revenue of $699.7 million.

Shares of the company closed at $46.56 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.

