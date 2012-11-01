FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alliant TechSystems posts lower quarterly profit
November 1, 2012 / 12:15 PM / 5 years ago

Alliant TechSystems posts lower quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Alliant TechSystems Inc, a supplier of ammunition and booster rockets, reported a lower quarterly profit on Thursday as sales fell in two large divisions.

Net income came to about $65 million, or $2.00 a share, in the fiscal second quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with about $80 million, or $2.43 a share, a year earlier, the company said on Thursday.

Total quarterly sales were down 4 percent to $1.1 billion. Sales in the aerospace group fell 7 percent to $310 million as revenue from NASA declined. Defense group sales decreased 8 percent to $484 million. Sporting group sales rose 11 percent to $275 million.

