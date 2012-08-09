FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alliant Techsystems raises forecast after profit beats estimates
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 9, 2012 / 12:25 PM / in 5 years

Alliant Techsystems raises forecast after profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* First-quarter earnings $2.16 per share vs est $1.42

* First-quarter rev $1.08 bln vs est $963.7 mln

* Sees FY13 earnings of $7.00-$7.30 per share

* Sees FY13 rev of $4.05 bln-$4.15 bln

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Alliant Techsystems Inc reported a first-quarter profit above a nalysts’ expectations on increased sales at its defense and sporting businesses, and raised its full-year forecast.

The company, a supplier of bullets and booster rockets, forecast 2013 earnings between $7.00 and $7.30 per share on revenue of $4.05 billion to $4.15 billion.

It had earlier forecast earnings of between $6.25 and $6.55 per share on revenue of $4.0 billion to $4.1 billion.

Sales at the defense segment rose 5 percent to $514.5 million in the first quarter, driven by completed contracts for the Radford Army Ammunition Plant. Sporting sales rose 19 percent to $273.2 million on higher volume in its ammunition and accessories divisions.

Revenue was flat at $1.08 billion.

Net income fell to $70.8 million, or 2.16 per share, from $71.5 million, or $2.13 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.42 on revenue of $963.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Arlington, Virginia-based company have gained 13 percent since hitting a year-low in July. They closed at $48.48 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.