FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Allianz to eye external candidates in board succession
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 7, 2014 / 10:57 AM / 3 years ago

Allianz to eye external candidates in board succession

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, May 7 (Reuters) - Allianz’s supervisory board will look at external candidates when considering a successor to current chief executive Michael Diekmann and other board members, the company’s chairman said.

The contracts of six of Allianz’s 11 board members expire at the end of this year and the supervisory board -- tasked with handling high level personnel issues -- is due to take up the issue in October, a decision that some shareholders at their annual meeting on Wednesday said was adding to uncertainty over the insurer’s share price.

“I ask for your indulgence that we cannot give you any further information ahead of time,” Chairman Helmut Perlet said in reply to a shareholder’s question.

“We take this process very seriously,” he said.

“On the question of whether external candidates are also involved in the process: of course the answer is yes,” Perlet said. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould. Editing by Caroline Copley.)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.