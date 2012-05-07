FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Allianz asset arm names new S'pore investment head
May 7, 2012 / 8:01 AM / 5 years ago

Allianz asset arm names new S'pore investment head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 7 (Reuters) - Allianz Global Investors, the asset management arm of German insurer Allianz, has named David Tan as its head of investments for Singapore and chief investment officer for pan-regional Asian bond mandates.

Tan, who joined from AXA Investment Managers, will be tasked with building AllianzGI’s team in Singapore and enlarging the product range.

“We see the potential of regional Asian bonds as a key asset class with strong growing interest from investors, not just in Asia but also globally,” AllianzGI Asia Pacific chief executive Douglas Eu said in a statement. (Reporting By Leonard How; Editing by Kevin Lim)

