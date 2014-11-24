FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Allianz Australia says named preferred buyer for Territory Insurance
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 24, 2014 / 6:31 AM / 3 years ago

Allianz Australia says named preferred buyer for Territory Insurance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 24 (Reuters) - German insurer Allianz’s Australian unit was chosen as the preferred buyer for the state-controlled property and casualty company Territory Insurance Office, Allianz said in a statement on Monday.

Territory Insurance is the market leader in Australia’s Northern Territory with 2013 gross premiums of around A$130 million ($113 million). Allianz Australia attracted A$3.9 billion in premiums in the same period, the company said. (1 US dollar = 1.1518 Australian dollar)

Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.