FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Allianz eyes options for OLB banking unit
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 27, 2016 / 3:51 PM / a year ago

Allianz eyes options for OLB banking unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 27 (Reuters) - German insurer Allianz is exploring options for regional private bank Oldenburgische Landesbank AG (OLB), Allianz and OLB said on Tuesday.

OLB said in a statement Allianz was looking at various strategic alternatives for the partial or total sale of the lender and was speaking to interested parties. Allianz owns a 90 percent stake in OLB, which has total assets of 13 billion euros ($14.56 billion).

"It's at an early phase of consideration," an Allianz spokesman said.

New capital rules for the EU insurance sector that came into force at the start of this year, known as Solvency II, are prompting insurers like Allianz to carefully review whether the profit they gain from stake holdings is worth the regulatory capital required under the rules.

$1 = 0.8927 euros Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Tina Bellon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.