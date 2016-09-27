FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
REFILE-UPDATE 1-Allianz exploring options for its private bank OLB
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 27, 2016 / 5:00 PM / a year ago

REFILE-UPDATE 1-Allianz exploring options for its private bank OLB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to correct typographical error in 'Allianz' in paragraphs three and four)

FRANKFURT, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Allianz is in talks with interested parties about the partial or total sale of regional private bank Oldenburgische Landesbank AG (OLB), which is 90-percent owned by the German insurer, OLB said on Tuesday.

Sources told Reuters that U.S. private equity group Apollo and Germany's Commerzbank had submitted non-binding offers for the bank, which has assets of 13 billion euros ($14.6 billion).

Commerzbank and Allianz declined to comment about any possible bids. Apollo could not immediately be reached for comment.

Allianz confirmed in a statement it was exploring options for OLB. "It's at an early phase of consideration," an Allianz spokesman said.

New EU capital rules known as Solvency II that came in at the start of the year are prompting insurers such as Allianz to review whether the profit they gain from stake holdings is worth the regulatory capital they are required to hold.

$1 = 0.8927 euros Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Alexander Huebner; editing by Tina Bellon and David Clarke

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.