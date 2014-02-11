FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Allianz takes 8.33 pct stake in Bayern Munich football club
February 11, 2014 / 6:42 PM / 4 years ago

Allianz takes 8.33 pct stake in Bayern Munich football club

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 11 (Reuters) - German insurer Allianz said on Tuesday it had taken an 8.33 percent stake in Bayern Munich football club for 110 million euros ($150.44 million).

The deal was struck in part to ensure that the Allianz brand name will continue to appear on the club’s Munich stadium until 2041, Allianz said. Bayern Munich’s stadium has been known as the Allianz Arena since 2005 when the insurer and the football club started a sponsorship deal.

Allianz said it had obtained the stake by taking part in a capital increase for the football club. ($1 = 0.7312 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Louise Heavens)

