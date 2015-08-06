FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Allianz to cut management board to nine members
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 6, 2015 / 4:20 PM / 2 years ago

Allianz to cut management board to nine members

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 6 (Reuters) - German insurer Allianz on Thursday said it was cutting the size of its management board to nine members as part of a broader executive reshuffle at the group.

Manuel Bauer, the executive responsible for Insurance Growth Markets, who leaves at the end of August, will not be replaced.

As part of the reshuffle, the company said Chief Executive Oliver Baete will take over responsibility for human resources from Werner Zedelius.

As of September 1, 2015, Zedelius will become responsible for central and eastern Europe, Sergio Balbinot will take over responsibility for the Middle East, North Africa and India, and Axel Theis will be responsible for Australia. Maximilian Zimmerer will be responsible for Asia, the company said.

Allianz’s management board had 10 members. (Reporting by Edward Taylor. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.