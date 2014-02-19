FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Allianz to extend CEO's contract as it seeks successor -magazine
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 19, 2014 / 2:56 PM / 4 years ago

Allianz to extend CEO's contract as it seeks successor -magazine

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Allianz, Europe’s biggest insurer, is poised to offer its 59-year-old CEO Michael Diekmann a two-year extension to his contract to smooth the way for a potential successor, a German magazine reported on Wednesday.

Markus Riess, the 48-year-old chief executive of the company’s Allianz Deutschland unit, will also be given a place on the group’s board, Manager magazine said without citing sources.

Allianz typically offers only one-year contract extensions to executives when they reach 60, but the magazine said that a two-year extension for Diekmann would give Riess and Allianz’s board member responsible for insurance in western and southern Europe, Oliver Baete, 48, a chance to raise their profiles as possible successors as group CEO.

One of two 59-year-old board members is expected to step down from the board to make room for Riess’s appointment, the magazine said - either Clement Booth, responsible for global insurance lines, or Manuel Bauer, responsible for emerging markets.

Allianz declined to comment on the magazine report. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.