Allianz CEO sees 10 more years of low interest rates-Der Spiegel

FRANKFURT, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Euro area interest rates are likely to stay at current lows for up to 10 more years, with negative effects of the European Central Bank’s policy beginning to outweigh the positive, the chief executive of Europe’s biggest insurer, Allianz, said in an interview.

“The goal of this (ECB) policy is to get banks to lend more but that isn’t happening,” Oliver Baete told Der Spiegel magazine in the interview released on Friday.

“However, we expect interest rates to stay at this ultra-low level for a further eight to 10 years,” Baete said.

Low interest rates and central bank money printing programmes known as quantitative easing have distorted asset prices and slashed the income insurers can earn from investments, the bulk of which is in bonds.

“We are nearing the point where the negative effect of monetary policy clearly outweighs its usefulness,” Baete said, adding that current rates were damaging Allianz, its customers and the broader economy.

Baete predicted financial markets would be volatile in the coming months but said Allianz had made itself less susceptible to turbulence. Less then 5 percent of its investment portfolio was in shares, he said.

In view of a tough business environment, Baete in November unveiled plans to re-tool Allianz’s operations to make them more cost efficient, profitable and responsive to customers.

Allianz would reduce headcount, following a long-term personnel plan and in coordination with unions, Baete told Der Spiegel.

“The workforce will shrink but there it doesn’t help to give a figure,” he said. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Hugh Lawson)