FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Allianz says cutting stake in CPIC won't affect cooperation
Sections
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
North Korea crisis
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 22, 2016 / 5:41 PM / 2 years ago

Allianz says cutting stake in CPIC won't affect cooperation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 22 (Reuters) - German insurer Allianz said it would continue to cooperate with its partner China Pacific Insurance Group (CPIC) , even after reducing its stake in China’s third-largest insurer.

Allianz on Jan. 15 reduced its stake in CPIC to 3.79 percent from 9.11 percent, according to a statement posted on the Hong Kong stock exchange’s website on Friday.

“Allianz reiterates its commitment to a long-term relationship with CPIC,” a spokesman for the German group said.

He added that the transaction was part of the group’s regular adjustments of its global shareholdings.

Allianz in March struck a deal with Goldman Sachs to help the German company hedge part of its stake in CPIC and lock in profits from two rounds of investments that Allianz made in CPIC.

At the time, Allianz agreed to a future sale of 147.7 million Hong Kong-traded shares of CPIC each to Goldman in a $700 million transaction.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.