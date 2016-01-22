Allianz says cutting stake in CPIC won't affect cooperation

FRANKFURT, Jan 22 (Reuters) - German insurer Allianz said it would continue to cooperate with its partner China Pacific Insurance Group (CPIC) , even after reducing its stake in China’s third-largest insurer.

Allianz on Jan. 15 reduced its stake in CPIC to 3.79 percent from 9.11 percent, according to a statement posted on the Hong Kong stock exchange’s website on Friday.

“Allianz reiterates its commitment to a long-term relationship with CPIC,” a spokesman for the German group said.

He added that the transaction was part of the group’s regular adjustments of its global shareholdings.

Allianz in March struck a deal with Goldman Sachs to help the German company hedge part of its stake in CPIC and lock in profits from two rounds of investments that Allianz made in CPIC.

At the time, Allianz agreed to a future sale of 147.7 million Hong Kong-traded shares of CPIC each to Goldman in a $700 million transaction.