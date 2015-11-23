FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Allianz to pull funds out of coal businesses -exec to ZDF
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 23, 2015 / 10:07 PM / 2 years ago

Allianz to pull funds out of coal businesses -exec to ZDF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 23 (Reuters) - German insurer Allianz plans to pull investments out of companies with links to coal and boost funding of firms in wind energy, broadcaster ZDF reported on Monday, citing the company’s investment chief.

“We will no longer invest in mining companies and utilities that generate more than 30 percent of their sales or energy creation from coal,” Andreas Gruber was quoted as saying.

Allianz will make the shift over the next six months, Gruber said, and double its exposure in wind energy to about 4 billion euros ($4.25 billion) in coming years.

Its new Chief Executive, Oliver Baete, has pledged to boost growth and profit at Europe’s largest insurer.

Subdued economic growth and rock-bottom interest rates are eroding insurers’ earnings prospects, even as regulators demand they devote more resources to protecting policyholders.

$1 = 0.9406 euros Reporting by Andreas Cremer; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.