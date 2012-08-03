UPDATE 1-Allianz confirms 2012 target after strong Q2

* Q2 operating, net profit above highest poll forecast

* Life, asset management operating profit up 20 percent

* Sees 2012 opg profit of 8.2 bln eur, +/- 0.5 bln

* Shares indicated up 0.5 pct vs flat Dax (Adds more details)

FRANKFURT, Aug 3 (Reuters) - A strong performance in life insurance and asset management helped German insurer Allianz beat analysts’ forecasts in the second quarter as it confirmed its 2012 operating target.

Europe’s biggest insurer said quarterly operating profit was 2.364 billion euros ($2.87 billion), pipping the highest of 10 forecasts in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages and up 2.8 percent from the year-earlier quarter.

“Despite the challenging environment, we confirm our outlook of an operating profit for 2012 of 8.2 billion euros, plus or minus 0.5 billion euros,” Allianz Chief Executive Michael Diekmann said in a statement on Friday.

Operating profit in life and health insurance and in asset management also beat the highest forecasts in the poll.

Chief Financial Officer Oliver Baete said a focus on profitability was improving results in the life and health segment.

“Premiums are even growing in regions that have been hit hard by high market volatility,” he said.

Operating profit in the property and casualty business fell 16 percent, hurt by the need to bolster reserves by about 120 million euros for damage claims from floods in Thailand.

Quarterly net profit of 1.320 billion euros also beat the highest poll forecast and was up 23 percent from the year-earlier quarter, which had been hit hard by write-downs on Greek sovereign debt.

Allianz’s share has risen by 6.4 percent since the start of the year, lagging a 8 percent rise in the STOXX Europe 600 insurance index. Shares in Europe’s No. 2 insurer, Axa have fallen by 3.4 percent over the same period.

According to Thomson Reuters StarMine, which weights analyst forecasts according to their track record, Allianz trades at 6.6 times 12-month forward earnings, a premium to Axa, which trades at a multiple of 5.0. ($1 = 0.8224 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould)