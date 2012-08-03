Allianz Q2 net profit 1.32 bln eur, beats street

FRANKFURT, Aug 3 (Reuters) - German insurer Allianz reported forecast-beating net profit of 1.320 billion euros ($1.61 billion) in the second quarter, up 23 percent from a year earlier, helped by strong life and health insurance performance.

Quarterly net profit was above the highest forecast of 1.295 billion euros in a Reuters poll.

Europe’s biggest insurer had been expected on average to report quarterly net profit of 1.194 billion euros, up from 1 billion euros in the year-earlier quarter, the poll showed.

Operating profit was 2.364 billion euros in the April to June period, putting Allianz more than halfway toward its 2012 operating profit target of 8.2 billion euros, plus or minus 500 million euros. The insurer confirmed the target on Friday.