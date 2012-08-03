FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Allianz Q2 net profit 1.32 bln eur, beats street
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 3, 2012 / 5:25 AM / 5 years ago

Allianz Q2 net profit 1.32 bln eur, beats street

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 3 (Reuters) - German insurer Allianz reported forecast-beating net profit of 1.320 billion euros ($1.61 billion) in the second quarter, up 23 percent from a year earlier, helped by strong life and health insurance performance.

Quarterly net profit was above the highest forecast of 1.295 billion euros in a Reuters poll.

Europe’s biggest insurer had been expected on average to report quarterly net profit of 1.194 billion euros, up from 1 billion euros in the year-earlier quarter, the poll showed.

Operating profit was 2.364 billion euros in the April to June period, putting Allianz more than halfway toward its 2012 operating profit target of 8.2 billion euros, plus or minus 500 million euros. The insurer confirmed the target on Friday.

$1 = 0.8224 euros Reporting by Jonathan Gould

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.