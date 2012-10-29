FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Allianz sees slower emerging Europe growth - paper
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 29, 2012 / 8:27 AM / 5 years ago

Allianz sees slower emerging Europe growth - paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA, Oct 29 (Reuters) - German insurer Allianz expects premium growth in central and eastern Europe to slow and not regain the brisk expansion rates seen before the financial crisis, a top executive told an Austrian newspaper.

“We will see only very slight growth in premiums in the next two to three years,” Manuel Bauer, Allianz executive board member in charge of growth markets, told WirtschaftsBlatt in an interview printed on Monday.

And even afterwards business should not pick up sharply, he said. “There will no longer be double-digit growth rates,” he said, echoing comments from market leader Vienna Insurance Group .

Bauer said Allianz was on the lookout for takeovers in the region, especially in the property insurance sector.

He also criticised Hungary’s system of special taxes on the financial sector, and welcomed news that Austria was considering the issue of sovereign debt with a maturity of up to 70 years.

“That is an attractive investment opportunity for insurers at times of low rates,” he said.

Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.