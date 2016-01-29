FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
El-Erian says countries weakening their currencies in fight for global growth
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 29, 2016 / 3:52 PM / 2 years ago

El-Erian says countries weakening their currencies in fight for global growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Mohamed El-Erian, the chief economic advisor at Allianz, said on Friday that the Bank of Japan’s shocking move to take one of its main interest rates into negative territory underscores the country’s hope to weaken the yen to re-inflate its economy.

“Countries are pursuing their domestic objectives almost regardless of the international consequences,” El-Erian said in an interview at Reuters’ New York offices. “You see this most clearly on the currency front, where with the exception of the United States, the vast majority of countries are hoping to weaken their currencies. I would put the Bank of Japan action in that category.” (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.