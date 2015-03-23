Fireman's Fund to pay $44 mln to settle U.S. charges

March 23 (Reuters) - Fireman’s Fund Insurance Co agreed to pay $44 million to settle U.S. charges that it knowingly issued policies that did not qualify for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s federal crop insurance program and falsified documents, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Monday.

The settlement with Fireman’s Fund, a unit of Germany’s Allianz SE, covers activity that occurred between 1999 and 2002, the Justice Department said.