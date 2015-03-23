FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fireman's Fund to pay $44 mln to settle U.S. charges
March 23, 2015 / 5:45 PM / 2 years ago

Fireman's Fund to pay $44 mln to settle U.S. charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - Fireman’s Fund Insurance Co agreed to pay $44 million to settle U.S. charges that it knowingly issued policies that did not qualify for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s federal crop insurance program and falsified documents, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Monday.

The settlement with Fireman’s Fund, a unit of Germany’s Allianz SE, covers activity that occurred between 1999 and 2002, the Justice Department said.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler

