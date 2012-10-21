FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Allianz CFO fears German real estate bubble - paper
October 21, 2012 / 4:31 PM / in 5 years

Allianz CFO fears German real estate bubble - paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Fears of inflation triggered by a wave of new money from the European Central Bank could push German consumers into the real estate market, creating a property bubble, German insurer Allianz’s finance chief said.

“The central banks are flooding the world with cheap money. Low interest rates over a long period of time always lead to mal-investments. The real estate bubbles in the U.S., Spain or Ireland proved this,” Maximilian Zimmerer told German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

Germany could be the next in line, he said. “The bubble would not likely be driven by institutional investors, but rather by private investors fleeing into tangible assets out of fear of inflation and a collapse in the euro.”

Economic imbalances built up in southern Europe have been receding thanks to considerable structural reforms and austerity-induced budget cuts, Zimmerer said.

“Fundamentally, there is no need for concern when it comes to Spain and Italy, for example.”

Zimmerer saw scope to accommodate Greece’s request for two extra years to meet fiscal targets, since budget cuts have led to recession and, hence, an ever shrinking tax base. “One should give the Greeks more time, they need money over a longer period,” he said.

His comments will be published in the paper’s Monday edition. (Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Dan Lalor) (christiaan.hetzner@thomsonreuters.com; +49 - 69 - 7565 1249; Reuters Messaging: christiaan.hetzner.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

