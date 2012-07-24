EU clears Allianz buy of Groupama's unit

BRUSSELS, July 24 (Reuters) - German insurer Allianz secured EU regulatory approval on Tuesday to buy the property and casualty brokerage-related activities of Gan Eurocourtage, a unit of French peer Groupama.

Allianz, which unveiled the deal in June, said the unit had about 800 million euros in premium revenues and total assets of 1.9 billion euros.

The European Commission, which acts as the competition watchdog in the European Union, said it had investigated the market for non-life insurance and assistance services in France before clearing the deal.

“Given the small market share increase resulting from the transaction, the relatively low combined market shares of the parties and the presence of a number of credible competitors, the Commission concluded that the transaction would not raise competition concerns,” the EU executive said in a statement. (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek)