Allianz plans bid for Gan Eurocourtage-report
March 8, 2012 / 8:25 PM / 6 years ago

Allianz plans bid for Gan Eurocourtage-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 8 (Reuters) - German insurer Allianz plans to bid for Gan Eurocourtage, a unit of French rival Groupama, the German newspaper Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing unidentified sources in the insurance industry.

Allianz plans to bid at least a “high-triple-digit” million euro sum, the paper said. The German insurer declined to comment when contracted by Reuters.

French insurer Covea and British rival Aviva have only “lukewarm” interest in Gan Eurocourtage, while Australia’s QBE Insurance has dropped out of the bidding, Financial Times Deutschland said, citing unnamed sources.

Groupama is under pressure from French financial regulator ACP to shore up its solvency margin after suffering capital adequacy problems as a result of the sovereign debt crisis in Europe.

