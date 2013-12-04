FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Allianz Germany keeps bonus for life insurance holders steady
December 4, 2013 / 10:32 AM / 4 years ago

Allianz Germany keeps bonus for life insurance holders steady

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Allianz will keep steady the annual bonus it pays to holders of its German life insurance savings policies in 2014, bucking the financial pressure from low interest rates that is weighing on the sector.

The Germany unit of Allianz, Europe’s biggest insurer, said in a statement on Wednesday it would maintain the current bonus for holders of “classic” life insurance policies at 3.6 percent next year. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Ludwig Burger; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
