FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Allianz lowers life insurance bonus rate to 3.4 pct from 3.6 pct
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 3, 2014 / 10:38 AM / 3 years ago

Allianz lowers life insurance bonus rate to 3.4 pct from 3.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Allianz lowered the 2015 yields on its German life insurance savings policies on Wednesday and cut the “bonus rate” it pays out to 3.4 percent from 3.6 percent.

Many life insurers sold savings policies with guaranteed long-term interest rates as high as 4 percent and are now struggling to meet those promises as rock bottom returns have cut the investment income needed to meet their commitments.

Most have trimmed the bonus payments they make over and above the guarantee as a result, but market leader Allianz Germany last year kept the bonus rate steady at 3.6 percent in 2014 for its 9 million life insurance policy holders.

Allianz also lowered its guaranteed long-term interest rates to 4 percent from 4.2 percent. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; editing by Thomas Atkins)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.