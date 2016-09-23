FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 23, 2016 / 8:11 AM / a year ago

Allianz Austria chief says wants to keep GCA stake in long term -APA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The head of insurer Allianz's Austrian arm said the German company wants to keep its stake in OMV unit Gas Connect Austria in the long term and is interested in expanding investment in infrastructure projects, he told Austrian news agency APA.

"We will keep (the GCA stake) for a long time," Wolfram Littich told APA in an interview published on Friday, adding that he ruled out an increase in the 49 percent stake it has secured together with Italy's Snam.

"We only ever do minority stakes," he said. (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; editing by Francois Murphy)

