FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Allianz eyes more investments in shares, infrastructure-report
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 13, 2014 / 1:41 PM / 3 years ago

Allianz eyes more investments in shares, infrastructure-report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 13 (Reuters) - Germany’s Allianz, the world’s largest insurance company, plans to increase its investments in shares and infrastructure as it seeks higher returns in a low interest-rate environment, a German newspaper reported.

Allianz Chief Executive Michael Diekmann was quoted in German daily Tagesspiegel as saying Allianz wanted to invest more in “real assets, in properties and in shares” as well as in infrastructure projects such as wind parks, roads and airports.

In a pre-release of the interview to be published on Monday, Diekmann said Allianz wants to increase its investments in shares by about 5 billion euros ($6.9 billion), or 1 percent of the more than 500 billion euros of funds it manages from customer investments in insurance policies.

In terms of investments in infrastructure projects, he said Allianz would consider it appropriate to have a new kind of investment class, for example, securitizations which could be made by the European Investment Bank or the state development bank KfW.

Allianz was not immediately available to comment on Sunday. ($1 = 0.7201 Euros) ($1 = 0.7201 Euros) (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Erica Billingham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.