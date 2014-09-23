FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Allianz invests 140 mln eur in Irish property fund
September 23, 2014 / 8:17 AM / 3 years ago

Allianz invests 140 mln eur in Irish property fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 23 (Reuters) - German insurer Allianz said on Tuesday it would invest 140 million euros ($180 million) in Irish real-estate fund IPUT.

“As the economic recovery in Ireland takes hold, supporting improving demand particularly in the domestic economy, we see the potential for strong long term income returns at attractive levels for our stakeholders,” Allianz Chief Investment Officer Charles Pridgeon said.

1 US dollar = 0.7778 euro Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan

