October 12, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Allianz sells vending machine operator Selecta to KKR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects currency conversion, paragraph 3)

FRANKFURT, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Allianz Capital Partners has sold its majority stake in vending machine operator Selecta to buyout group KKR, drawing a line under its private equity business.

Selecta’s bondholders still need to approve the deal, the companies said in statement on Monday.

Selecta, which ACP bought in 2007 for 772 million pounds ($1.19 billion) backed by 690 million pounds of loans, is the last direct private equity investment of the insurer, which has refocused on infrastructure investments after several of its investments had run into trouble.

Allianz did not disclose a price tag, but a person familiar with the deal said it was able to reap a positive purchase price from the stake sale.

$1 = 0.6513 pounds Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Huebner; Editing by Victoria Bryan

