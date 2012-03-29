FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Allianz says mulling listing on China stock exchange
March 29, 2012 / 8:25 AM / in 6 years

REFILE-Allianz says mulling listing on China stock exchange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscribers with no change to text)

FRANKFURT, March 29 (Reuters) - Allianz is mulling a secondary listing on a stock market in China, it said on Thursday.

Europe’s biggest insurer may issue new shares “in connection with a listing on a stock exchange in the People’s Republic of China,” it said in the agenda for its annual shareholder meeting planned for May 9.

“The price for the issuance of the new shares may not be significantly below the stock market price,” it added.

On Wednesday, German postal services company Deutsche Post also said it is considering listing its shares abroad to obtain a more diverse investor base.

Reporting by Jonathan Gould

