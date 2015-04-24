UPDATE 1-Allianz Germany chief leaves for Munich Re's Ergo

* Riess leaves Allianz to run Munich Re’s Ergo unit

* Riess to join Munich Re management board

* Knof promoted internally to run Allianz Germany (Adds details on Knof, background)

FRANKFURT, April 24 (Reuters) - The chief of Allianz’s German unit, Markus Riess, is leaving the insurer to head up rival Munich Re’s primary insurer Ergo after being passed over for the CEO post at Allianz.

“Markus Riess was one of the top candidates for the position of Chairman of the Board of Management of Allianz SE, which will be assumed by Oliver Baete on May 7, 2015,” Allianz said in a statement late on Friday.

It named Manfred Knof to replace Riess as head of Allianz Deutschland with immediate effect. At the same time, Munich Re said Riess would join the reinsurer’s management board and replace Torsten Oletzky, 48, at the helm of Ergo, the primary insurer it owns, from Oct. 1.

Riess earned strong credentials running Allianz’s German unit but was passed over by the former McKinsey consultant Baete in a surprise decision in October.

Knof, 49, ran Allianz’s Central and Eastern European operations for one year and before that was chief operating officer at the company’s German unit. The unit generated more premiums than any other region in Allianz’s property and casualty division in 2014. (Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Maria Sheahan)