FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Price of Asia takeovers unreasonable -Allianz CEO
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 22, 2013 / 11:22 AM / 5 years ago

Price of Asia takeovers unreasonable -Allianz CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Allianz said it saw prices for insurance takeovers in Asia as too high, underpinning its decision to distribute insurance products in partnership with HSBC.

“We just looked at where the opportunities for M&A in Asia are and found them unreasonable from the pricing point of view and also from the scale point of view,” Allianz Chief Executive Michael Diekmann told an analysts conference.

“There was nothing clean that we really wanted to invest in,” Diekmann said, mentioning insurance assets that Dutch bank ING had put up for sale.

The deal Allianz struck to distribute its insurance products through HSBC offices in Asia and Turkey was better and a cheaper opportunity, he added.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.