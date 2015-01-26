MOVES-Andrew Curran joins Allianz Global Investors as product specialist

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Investment management firm Allianz Global Investors appointed Andrew Curran as senior product specialist in its emerging markets debt team.

Curran, who has over 25 years of experience in the fixed-income market, has worked with Morgan Stanley and Bank of America Corp.

Allianz Global Investors is a unit of Germany-based Allianz SE.

Curran will report to Beatrix Anton-Groenemeyer, Allianz’s head of the European fixed-income product specialist team.