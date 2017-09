Sept 23 (Reuters) - Allianz Global Corporate and Specialty, a unit of Allianz SE, appointed Brian Kirwan chief executive of its UK operations, effective Oct. 1.

Kirwan will also retain his current responsibilities as the regional unit London head of market management and communications at AGCS.

He joined AGCS in 2011. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)