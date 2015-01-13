FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Allianz names Christof Bentele head of crisis management
January 13, 2015

MOVES-Allianz names Christof Bentele head of crisis management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Insurance provider Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty SE (AGCS) appointed Christof Bentele as head of crisis management.

Bentele has over 20 years of experience and has worked in Germany, Dubai and the United Kingdom for both international insurers and brokers.

He has held senior positions at two major brokers where he was responsible for developing and coordinating the crisis management strategies for clients and third party producers. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)

