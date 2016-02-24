MOVES-Jamil Baz rejoins Pimco as managing director

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Investment management firm Pimco, a unit of Germany’s Allianz SE, said Jamil Baz will rejoin the firm as managing director and head of client analytics.

Baz, who joins the company on May 2, will be based in Newport Beach, California.

Prior to joining Pimco, he was a senior managing director and chief investment strategist at fund manager Man GLG Partners.

Baz managed global portfolios in his prior stint with the company. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)