May 24 (Reuters) - Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS), a unit of Germany’s Allianz SE, appointed Terry FitzGerald combined head of financial institutions and commercial directors and officers insurance for London.

FitzGerald, who takes over from Elke Vagenende, joined AGCS in 2012 as the head of commercial directors and officers insurance. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)