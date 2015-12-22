FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Allianz buys majority stake in Philippine life insurer
December 22, 2015 / 10:03 AM / 2 years ago

Allianz buys majority stake in Philippine life insurer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Allianz has agreed to acquire a majority of the tenth-biggest Philippine life insurer PNB Life Insurance Inc., the companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

The German insurer also entered a 15-year agreement with the Philippine National Bank (PNB) to offer its insurance products at the 660 branches of the fourth-largest Philippine bank.

PNB has four million customers and its life insurance subsidiary counted new business premiums of 72 million euros ($79 million) in 2014.

Separately, Allianz said in a statement that its Euler Hermes unit signed a deal to sell German business information company Buergel to Italy’s CRIF.

The terms of the deal, in which co-shareholder EOS also divested its stake to CRIF, were not disclosed. ($1 = 0.9150 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze, editing by William Hardy)

