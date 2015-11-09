Pimco seeks dismissal of Bill Gross' lawsuit over ouster

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Pacific Investment Management Co on Monday said co-founder Bill Gross’ lawsuit accusing it of driving him out last year so its remaining executives could divide his bonus among themselves should be thrown out.

In papers filed with a state court in Orange County, California, Pimco and its parent Allianz SE said Gross failed to allege that they breached his contract, or that his departure was coerced.

Gross sued Pimco and Allianz last month for at least $200 million over his ouster, which was announced on Sept. 26, 2014. He now works at Janus Capital Group Inc.