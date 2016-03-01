'Bond King' Gross: I did not quit Pimco

March 1 (Reuters) - Bond fund manager Bill Gross on Tuesday accused Pacific Investment Management Co of falsely claiming that he suddenly decided in 2014 to abandon the firm he co-founded, in an effort to win dismissal of his $200 million breach of contract lawsuit.

In papers filed with a state court in Orange County, California, Gross said Pimco’s “misconduct” cost him not only substantial sums he earned, but also led to what the man known as the “Bond King” called the “tarnishing of his stellar lifelong reputation.”

Pimco, a unit of German insurer Allianz SE, had sought in November to throw out Gross’ lawsuit. Gross now works for Janus Capital Group Inc.