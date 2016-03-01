'Bond King' Gross: I did not quit Pimco

(Reuters) - Bond fund manager Bill Gross on Tuesday accused Pacific Investment Management Co of falsely claiming he suddenly decided to abandon the firm he co-founded, in an effort to win dismissal of his $200 million breach of contract lawsuit.

In papers filed with a state court in Orange County, California, Gross said Pimco’s “misconduct” cost him not only substantial sums he earned, but also led to what the man known as the “Bond King” called the “tarnishing of his stellar lifelong reputation.”

Pimco, a unit of German insurer Allianz SE, had sought in November to throw out Gross’ lawsuit. Gross now works for Janus Capital Group Inc.

“We continue to believe that this lawsuit has no merit, and we will be responding in court in due course,” David Boies, a lawyer for Pimco, said in a statement.

Gross had sued Pimco last Oct. 8, claiming that executives like Daniel Ivascyn, his successor as group chief investment officer, plotted to oust him so others could divvy up a back-loaded annual bonus expected to top $250 million.

Forbes magazine estimates Gross’ net worth at $1.95 billion.

The September 2014 departure of Gross followed months of negative reports about his management style and weak performance at Pimco Total Return, which he had built into the world’s largest bond fund by assets, a title it no longer holds.

Pimco and Allianz have said they did not breach Gross’ rights, but Gross on Tuesday said that was not the case, and that his ouster was forced.

“Defendants now seek to avoid the consequences of their actions by falsely claiming that Mr. Gross suddenly decided to abandon the company that he founded,” Gross said.

A hearing is set for March 14.

Gross now runs the $1.3 billion Janus Global Unconstrained Bond Fund, which has returned 0.87 percent this year according to Morningstar Inc.

Total Return has about $89.3 billion of assets, less than one-third its $292.9 billion peak three years ago, and has returned 0.34 percent in 2016, Morningstar said.

The case is Gross v. Pacific Investment Management Co et al, California Superior Court, Orange County, No. 2015-00813636.