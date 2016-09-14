FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Pimco says Bill Gross leaked bonus data, shows bad faith
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 14, 2016 / 6:30 PM / a year ago

Pimco says Bill Gross leaked bonus data, shows bad faith

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Pacific Investment Management Co accused former star bond fund manager Bill Gross of leaking confidential bonus data to an outside columnist, and exercising "bad faith" by withholding materials it is entitled to see as it defends against his $200 million lawsuit.

The accusations were made in a filing with the California Superior Court in Santa Ana obtained on Wednesday, one day ahead of a scheduled hearing.

A lawyer for Gross called Pimco's allegations baseless. Pimco is a unit of German insurer Allianz SE.

Gross, who now works for Denver-based Janus Capital Group Inc, sued Pimco last October to recoup the bonus he said he was owed following his 2014 ouster from the Newport Beach, California-based firm.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel and Jennifer Ablan in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.