January 29, 2014 / 2:25 PM / 4 years ago

Pimco appoints four deputy chief investment officers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Bond giant Pimco said on Wednesday it had appointed four additional deputy chief investment officers, while two portfolio managers have departed.

Mark Kiesel, Virginie Maisonneuve, Scott Mather and Mihir Worah, currently managing directors at the firm, have been appointed deputy chief investment officers.

Pimco also said that managing directors Charles Lahr and Marc Seidner will leave, while Sudi Mariappa will re-join as a managing director and generalist portfolio manager.

Pacific Investment Management Co., a unit of European financial services company Allianz SE, had $1.92 trillion in assets as of Dec. 31, according to the firm’s website.

