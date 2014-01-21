FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Mohamed El-Erian resigns from Pimco, to stay on at Allianz
January 21, 2014 / 9:22 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-Mohamed El-Erian resigns from Pimco, to stay on at Allianz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscribers)

FRANKFURT, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Allianz late on Tuesday said Mohamed El-Erian, Chief Executive Officer at its asset management unit Pacific Investment Management Company (PIMCO), has resigned, but would stay on the Allianz International Executive Committee.

El-Erian will leave PIMCO mid-March as part of a leadership overhaul, Allianz said. He will also advise the Board of Management of Allianz SE on global economic and policy issues, the German insurer said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Mike Collett-White)

